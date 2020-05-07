Ogun State Judiciary has introduced Technology into its criminal justice system as it held first virtual court session at the State High Court, Kobape road, Abeokuta.

The Chief Judge of the State, Mosunmola Dipeolu presided over the session where accused persons awaiting trial were admitted to be in court through live digital transmission from the correctional facility in the state.

TVC News Correspondent, Kazeem Olowe reports that two cases were mentioned during the virtual court session presided over by the Chief Judge.

The first was between the state and Adetoye Emmanuel Ifeoluwa who is presently at one the facilities of the Nigeria Correctional Services in the state and another between the State and Yusuf Ayinde and others.

The judge and the lawyers who were in the court used virtual arrangement to communicate with the accused persons at different locations.

The cases were adjourned till 26th of May and 9th of June, 2020 respectively.

While appreciating the innovation, the director of the Public Prosecution in the state says, it will make things work effectively, reduce stress and logistical problems.

He added that the adoption of virtual court session is the future of Judicial proceedings, even after the lockdown.