The Nigeria Union of Teachers has expressed concern over school resumption in some parts of the country.

Speaking to TVC News, the National President of the Union, Nasir Idris insists teachers may abandon classes if COVID-19 protocols are not provided in both urban and rural areas.

The NUT President informed the public that the union will take state-by-state stock to ensure that in places where there are no provision for COVID-19 protocols, teachers withdraw their services.