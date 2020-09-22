The World Health Organisation says for Nigeria to remain a polio-free nation, there is need to sustain vigilance and surveillance in border communities.

Country Representative, Walter Mulombo, stated this during the presentation of the last polio victim in Africa to the United Nations Resident Coordinator, Edward Kallon, in Maiduguri.

On the 25th of August 2020, the Independent Africa Regional Certification Commission certified Africa free of the wild poliovirus.

Nigeria is the last African country among the 47 countries in the WHO African region to be certified polio-free having sufeered a setback in its progress by recording four cases in August 2016.

Six year old Modu Busami was among the four polio cases recorded in Borno state in 2016 which halted the country from being certified polio free.

Modu Busami, who is from an inaccessible community in Monguno local government, showed early symptoms when he was 2 years old.

Four years later, Modu is now gradually walking with full hope of becoming a productive member of the society.

His parents Bulama Kachalla and Aisha Kolo lamented how their son had no opportunity to receive modern medication because of Boko Haram attacks in the North-East.

World Health Organization Country Representative, Dr Walter Mulombo says it is heartwarming to see little Modu, the last polio victim in Africa in good condition.

He congratulates the parents for allowing the child to receive the required vaccine against the virus and urges the federal and state governments not to let down their guard until global eradication is achieved against wild

polio virus.

United Nations Resident Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr Edward Kallon believes the eradication of polio brings with it renewed hope of a better life for victims of the virus.

Modu Busami received a laptop from the UN Humanitarian Coordinator which would assist in his education.