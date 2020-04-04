The Nigeria Union of Journalists has cautioned the decision of the federal government to bring in Chinese Medical doctors to Nigeria to fight COVID-19 saying it will be counter productive.

The umbrella body of media practitioners in Nigeria believes Nigerian doctors are doing exceptionally well in fighting the outbreak.

The NUJ also raised alarm in the way China contained the virus in Wuhan- the only Chinese city to be so affected.

It called on the government to investigate the outbreak of Coronavirus in relation to the launch of the 5G communication network.

In its statement issued, the NUJ said; “It is pertinent to plead with the Federal Government to stop this Medical team from coming to Nigeria because of the Italian example where there was an inexplicable spike in Covid 19 related deaths when the Chinese doctors arrived the country. “.