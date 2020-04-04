Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick has agreed a new contract with the Bundesliga champions until June 2023.

The 55-year-old joined Bayern at the start of the season as an assistant to former Manager, Niko Kovac, who was sacked last November.

Flick became the interim Caoch when Kovac was fired with a deal that runs till the end of the season.

According to the club chairman, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, The team has developed under his leadership which has reflected in the results with 18 wins out of 21 matches in charge.

The Bundesliga is presently suspended till the 30th of April due to the Coronavirus pandemic.