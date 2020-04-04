As Nigeria struggles to stem the spread of the COVID-19, the federal government is seeking the approval of the national assembly for a N500 billion Coronavirus intervention fund.

The government made the request when minister of finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed, met with the leadership of the legislative chamber in Abuja on Saturday.

She informed the lawmakers of the government’s decision to establish the crisis intervention fund to cushion the effect of the pandemic adding that the funds will be sourced from various special government accounts.

The crisis intervention fund is to be utilised to upgrade healthcare facilities and provide intervention to the states.

Billions of naira have already been pledged to the federal government by various organisations and individuals to help manage the health crisis.