Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano has ordered that the Agbaedo Nnewi new motor spare parts market be closed for one week.

This was contained in a press release signed by the commissioner for trade and commerce, Mr Uchenna Okafor, on Saturday.

The release stated that the Governor ordered the closure of the market for one week, following the disregard for the COVID-19 safety protocol by both traders and customers in the market.

Governor Obiano also requested that the officials of the market appear before the commissioner for health, Dr. Vincent Okpala for retraining and recertification, within the period of the closure.

Part of the release read, “Following the non-compliance to the COVID-19 safety protocols by the Agbaedo new motor spare parts market, Nnewi, His Excellency the executive governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano has ordered for the closure of the market.”

Anambra State has recently been posting high COVID-19 positive cases. The governor has as a result of this imposed a nine hours curfew on the state, which begins on Monday.