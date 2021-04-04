The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday confirmed 50 new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

The agency, since April 1, has been reporting less than 150 daily COVID-19 cases. Saturday’s figure signifies a 24 percent drop from Friday’s figure of 66 infections.

A breakdown showed that Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic in the country, accounted for the highest number of infections with 27.

Other states that recorded new cases include Plateau (11), Bayelsa (7), Gombe (3), Nasarawa (1) and Ekiti (1).

Meanwhile, 18 patients were discharged on Saturday after recovering from the infectious disease. With the new figure, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Nigeria stands at 151,813.

For the third time this week, no new death from COVID-19 complications was recorded in the country.

A total of 163,113 people have now been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, out of which 2,058 patients have died, and 9,202 are currently active cases.