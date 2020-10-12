The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says the country, on Sunday, recorded 163 new cases of COVID-19 with Lagos topping the chart as the State with the highest numbers.

Lagos recorded 113 cases of the virus, which represents 69% of the new confirmed cases.

The newly confirmed cases takes the total to 60,266 while recoveries hit 51,735.

There was, however, no report of death across the country.

The 163 new cases are as follows:

Lagos-113

Kaduna-21

Osun-8

Ondo-5

Oyo-5

Ogun-3

Bayelsa-2

Taraba-2

Edo-1

FCT-1

Katsina-1

Plateau-1

Total confirmed: 60,266

Total discharge: 51,735

Total deaths: 1,115