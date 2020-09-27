President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, says the federation is yet to receive COVID-19 palliatives from world football body FIFA and CAF.

The NFF president said once the federation took delivery of the funds, external auditors would ensure proper distribution to the appropriate associations,

FIFA earlier approved $1m as universal solidarity grant to all member associations, while an additional $500,000 was specifically assigned for women’s football.

CAF also released $300,000 as grant to mitigate challenges as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.