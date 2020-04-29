Enugu State health commissioner Emmanuel Ikechukwu Obi has announced a fresh case of Covid-19 in the state.

Mr Obi in a statement said the new case had a travel history from Jos, Plateau State to Enugu.

According to him, “The confirmed case travelled out of Enugu on the 28th of March, 2020 and returned from Jos, Plateau State, two weeks ago.

“This confirmed case developed symptoms on Tuesday, 21st April and reported to a frontline health centre in the state on Saturday 25th, April 2020.

“A vigilant health care worker, operating on a high index of suspicion, contacted the Enugu State COVID-19 Rapid Response Team, and this case was brought in for sample collection on Monday 27th, April 2020. The result returned on the evening of 28th April 2020 as a confirmed positive case.”

The commissioner further stated that the patient has been admitted into one of the treatment and isolation centres in the state while contacts were being identified.

He commended frontline health workers in the state for their vigilance, urging them not to relent.

“The Enugu State government also wishes to thank the gallant members of our security forces who, with our health workers, man our interstate borders and points of entries, day and night. We implore them to tighten their dragnets in order to avoid further risk of movement of persons not on essential services across the state’s borders,” the commissioner said.

He also advised residents of the state to stay at home, and only go out when absolutely necessary.