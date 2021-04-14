Prime Minister of Nepal Sharma Oli on Wednesday warned of possible lockdown in the coming days if coronavirus cases surge in the country.

While addressing the country on the occasion of the Nepali New Year, the Prime Minister requested that people follow the COVID-19 protocol as second wave of infections are increasing in the country.

Reports say a total of 2,321,670 tests using the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method had been carried out till Wednesday morning.

Nepal currently hosts active cases of 3,608 with the total number of infection standing at 280,984. A total of 274,318 have recovered while 3,058 people have died from the virus.