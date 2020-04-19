A group of stars made poignant performances during the One World: Together Stay At Home concert to celebrate health workers on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

Curated by Lady Gaga, the broadcast attracted some of the biggest names in music in a show of solidarity to those around the world who are fighting the Covid-19 crisis.

The eight-hour event began on Saturday, including a two-hour TV broadcast in the US presented by late night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert.

The musical broadcast, which was staged in conjunction with Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation (WHO), has already raised more than £40 million.