The Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos, has confirmed the death of a COVID-19 patient in the hospital.

Prof. Chris Bode, LUTH Chief Medical Director, made this known in a statement issued by Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee

According to him, a man was brought unconscious to LUTH Emergency late in the evening of Wednesday, April 2 by his friend but he died a few hours later.

Bode said the patient was handled professionally by the Infectious Diseases Consultant and his team without unduly exposing LUTH staff to danger but he died a few hours later.

But further investigations later revealed “he was a known diabetic hypertensive patient. He also had a kidney transplant for chronic kidney disease and was on immuno-suppressant drugs”, he said.