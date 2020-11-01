Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the resumption of all Public Servants on GL 1 -12 with effect from Monday, November 2, 2020.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola on Sunday.

Mr. Muri-Okunola stated that the directive is in accordance with the recommendations of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and advisory of the State Ministry of Health.

The Lagos State Head of Service urged all Accounting Officers to ensure strict adherence to all safety protocols guiding against the spread of the virus in their respective MDAs, just as he directed that attendance duty rosters must be maintained in all State Government establishments.