The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency has sealed restaurants and bars for violating the State Government’s COVID-19 guidelines.

The enforcement team visited different spots in the Lagos-Island part of the state, and say they remain committed to ensuring the state flatten the curve of community transmission.

LASEPA officials also cited flouting of environmental guidelines as one of the reasons for shutting down the restaurants and bars.

They reaffirmed the State’s zero tolerance for establishments that continue to violate laws and regulations.