The Lagos State Government has announced that it would be offering free medical services to pregnant women and other persons with health emergencies in the state.

The State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced this during a briefing on Saturday, as part of palliative measures to cushion the effect of the lockdown imposed to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also commented on the additional number of cases and death, recorded in the state.

A patient was on Saturday discharged from an isolation centre in the state, bringing total now to 25.

The state governor also stated that security operatives will not entertain any breakdown in law and order.

While calling for support from residents, the governor said Lagosians must remain united in the fight against the pandemic.