Lagos state has recorded three more deaths from the Coronavirus.

This was announced by the commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi on Saturday.

According to him, the deceased are two males and a female aged 52, 63 and 67 respectively.

He added that two of the victims had underlying health issues.

“32 new #COVID19 cases were confirmed in Lagos on April 17, 2020. Total number of confirmed cases in Lagos now stands at 286,” he said.

“Sadly, Lagos has recorded 3 more deaths bringing total number of #COVID19 related deaths in Lagos to 13.

“The deceased are 2 males and 1 female aged 52, 63 and 67. Two of the dead had underlying health issues.

“The 2 males had no travel history or record of contact with any infected person.