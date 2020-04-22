The Lagos State Government has launched ‘EKO TELEMED’ for residents, as part of concerted efforts aimed at protecting the citizens and reducing their risk of contracting the Coronavirus.

The General Manager, Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, speaking at the launch in Lagos on Tuesday said that Doctors and Case Managers would be available 24/7 on ‘EKO TELEMED’ to provide medical services to residents for a period of eight weeks as the State continues to roll out its

strategies for containing the #COVID19 pandemic.

Dr Zamba said residents would have access to highly-trained and experienced Medical Doctors for non-emergency primary care consultation via voice or video call from the comfort of their homes.

“If further medical treatment is needed after due consultation with the medical doctors, non-coronavirus cases would be referred to designated Healthcare Providers under the Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS) or preferred Healthcare Providers”, she said.

Dr Zamba urged residents who develop any non-COVID-19 health issues during the

lockdown period to dial 08000EKOMED (08000356633) toll-free line for consultation.