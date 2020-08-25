Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has paid an unscheduled visit to the frontline health workers at the Kwara state covid-19 and infectious disease centre, Sobi, Ilorin.

The visit is to serve as a morale booster for the workers and to reassure them of government’s commitment to their welfare.

Mr AbdulRazaq promised that health workers will be duly rewarded.

The governor also used the opportunity to call on the people of the state to strictly abide by the COVID-19 safety protocols.

He said the target is to test as much people as positive and also flatten the curve of the pandemic.