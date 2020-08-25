The European Union has held a virtual pre-departure orientation for 93 Nigerians who have been awarded the Erasmus plus scholarship in different parts of Europe.

The number is more than double the number selected last year, a gesture the Ambassador says shows the priority the EU accords Nigeria

The ravaging coronavirus public health crisis globally did not deter the European Union from continuing the Erasmus plus scholarship award

In the 2020 edition, 93 Nigerians have been selected as part of the 2,542 worldwide to study in various fields all over Europe

The students are drawn from different states and different fields of study. The orientation was anchored by alumni of the Erasmus plus program.

Since the start of the programme in Nigeria in 2014, over 386 Nigerian students have had the opportunity for further their education in Europe

The selected candidates are expected to return to the country after their academic sojourn to contribute the acquired knowledge in National development

The Minister of Youth, Sports and development, Sunday Dare charged them to remain ambassadors of the country and take full advantage of the opportunity to transform Nigeria