A 28-year-old wanted serial killer in Ogun State, Feyisola Dosunmu popularly known as Spartan has been killed by the police at his hideout in Iperu.

He was declared wanted by the Ogun State Police Command after killing more than seven persons at different locations.

‘Spartan’ was alleged to be a notorious cultists and drug addict who macheted a nursing mother to death at Ogere before killing a security guard attached to one poultry farms at Iperu Remo, Ogun State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun State, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed that he was killed at his hideout in Iperu during a raid by the Police and he was attempting to kill anybody on sight with his cutlass.

While reacting to the development, governor Dapo Abiodun said “this is the end for him (Feyisola Dosunmu popularly known as Spartan}.”