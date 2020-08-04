Kwara State Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi and his wife, Mrs Abieyuwa Alabi have tested positive for COVID-19.

Governor Alabi is also the Chairman of the Kwara State technical committee on COVID-19.

According to a statement signed by the spokesman for the committee, Rafiu Ajakaye, the Deputy Governor and his wife underwent COVID-19 test on Monday after they showed slight symptoms of the virus and the tests were positive.

They are said to be in stable condition and are now undergoing standard management protocols supervised by the government’s medical team.

Contact tracing and tests,among other safety protocols, are being done for persons who have met with the couple in the past few days.