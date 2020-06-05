Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has Lifted the total lockdown imposed on Kabba Bunu Local Government Area less than one week after a reported COVID-19 positive index case in the state.

The 14 day lockdown was imposed to enable contact tracing and testing of people who might have had contact with the index case in the state.

The governor now said the outcome of contact tracing and testing was successful and residents of Kabba/Bunnu local government can return to their normal lives.

Governor Yahaya Bello has always insisted that Kogi state remains COVID-19 free but urged citizens to comply with the established precautionary measures against the spread of the virus.