The covid 19 emergency response committee in Katsina state has confirmed 4 additional cases of Coronavirus in the state.

Katsina state now has 9 positive cases with 8 linked to the index case while another one was confirmed to be a returnee from another state.

The state emergency response committee on the covid19 pandemic explained that the government is now moving swifty to curtail the spread of the virus into communities.

The state Deputy Governor, Mannir Yakubu assured of the state government’s preparedness and that fund so far committed to equipping isolation centres would be used across the state.

Katsina state is now among states under watch for community transmission of the virus.

The state government is also appealing to the general public and donors to assist the government in overcoming the Coronavirus pandemic.

Extending palliatives to people in areas under lockdown, is now of utmost importance as many of them will depend on such assistance to survive this period