The Indonesian Minister of Social Affairs Juliari Batubara has been arrested for allegedly collecting $1.2million in bribes linked to food aid for those hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Juliari Batubara was named as a suspect after the Indonesian anti-corruption agents seized suitcases, backpacks and envelopes stuffed with cash equivalent to $1.2m during a sting operation on Saturday.

He turned himself in on Sunday at the anti-corruption agency’s headquarters.

The Social Affairs minister has now become the second minister in President Joko Widodo’s government to be arrested over alleged graft in recent weeks.

If found guilty, he could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of one billion rupiah ($70,000).