The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Muhammed Babandede, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Mr Babandede says that he is already on self-isolation since he returned from the United Kingdom on March 22nd.

He has urged immigration officers to continue working with his deputy to move the service forward.

He also called for Nigerians to pray for him and all those affected by the virus.

Nigeria already has 97 confirmed cases of the virus, three recovered cases and one death recorded.