As Nigeria gradually eases the lockdown measures occasioned by Coronavirus pandemic, Civil servants on Grade Level 14 and above including those on essential services are now to resume on Monday, 4th of May.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi -Esan who gave the directive, said Offices are to open three times a week; namely Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and close 2.00pm on each day.

The concerned officers are to ensure full compliance with the directives and advice on the prevention of the COVID -19 pandemic.

Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers are also advised to ensure that hand washing and sanitation materials are placed at entrances and strategic points in their MDAs.