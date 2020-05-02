As the number of positive cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, Governor Nyesom Wike says Rivers state will review its containment measures.

Despite the newly announced cases of coronavirus in Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Wike has given the pass mark to his strategies adopted in fighting the pandemic.

After the second case, it was almost one month before the third was confirmed.

But the identification of one patient as an oil company staff has prompted the state government to tighten restrictions on persons entering Rivers State for essential services.

Governor Wike frowned at the redeployment of security chiefs from Rivers after the disagreement between the state and federal government over the exemption of certain categories of persons from the lock down.