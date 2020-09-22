The Plateau state government has called another stakeholders meeting to deliberate on how to tackle the rising cases of covid-19.

This time around, Governor Simon Lalong summoned senior citizens and religious leaders to strategise on mitigating the spread of the virus.

Funom Joshua reports that the event was attended by senior citizens and religious leaders who have served and are still serving plateau state in different capacities.

They are the second batch of key critical citizens invited within the past few days by the Plateau state government to proffer solutions on how to fight the pandemic, now that the state is said to be the third epicenter in

the country.

The state Governor Simon Lalong who declares the meeting open, appeals to all participants to take the event seriously and from their vast experience suggest ways to suppress the upsurge of the virus at the moment.

The State ministry of health also give an update at the event, giving reasons for the daily rising figures in the state and the possible way forward.

Some the participants at the event who spoke to TVC news applauded the state government for throwing this challenge to citizens of state.