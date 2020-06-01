Kogi state government has confirmed its first case of virus after initially countering the report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Governor Yahaya Bello has now ordered a 14-day total lockdown of Kabba-Bunnu effective from midnight on the 2nd of June.

He has also directed that contact tracing be carried out from house to house within the local government area.

Last week, the government countered claims declaring two positive cases in the state, but with this development, citizens are being advised to adhere to all guidelines.