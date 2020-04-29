French Prime Minister, Edouard Philippe has said the 2019-2020 sporting season is over as he announced plans to ease the Coronavirus lock down on the 11th of May.

“The 2019-2020 season of professional sports, including football, will not be able to resume

“It will be possible, on sunny days, to practice an individual sporting activity outdoors, obviously respecting the rules of social distancing.

“It will not be possible, neither to practice sport in covered places, nor team or contact sports.” he said.

French football’s governing body had hoped to resume the season in June and finish the campaign in July.

French Football league authorities are yet to make a decision on the promotion or relegation of teams.