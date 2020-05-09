The World Health Organisation says there is a need for researchers to conduct further examination to confirm a possible case of Covid-19 in France dating back to December.

This is about a month before the first cases were officially confirmed in Europe.

A Doctor in France had earlier said he found a patient who was tested positive for covid-19 in December 2019.

The expert says the man might be ‘patient zero’.

In France, almost 25,000 people have died from the Coronavirus since March 1.

The country confirmed its first three Covid-19 cases on 24 January, including two patients in Paris and another in the south-western city of Bordeaux.