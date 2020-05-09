Formula 1 may be faced with the option to call off the 2020 racing season, due to the global Coronavirus pandemic.

Liberty Group Chairman, Chase Carey explained that stakeholders are preparing for “the remote possibility of no racing in the year.

Plans are on for the season to kick off in Austria next month but the rest of the season may be under some doubt as countries are yet to totally ease out restrictions on sport gatherings.

The chairman said the grup has discussed with lenders how to handle the loss of income involved in not being able to run a season, with an 84% revenue loss in the first quarter of 2020.