The federal government has expressed worry over the sudden drop in the testing for Covid 19 in the country.

Chairman of the presidential task force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha told journalists at the weekly briefing of the team today in Abuja, that the drastic drop in the rate of testing and sample collection in the month of August, could lead to another ugly spike in the rate of infection in the country.

The task force said the government’s target of testing test two million Nigerians is far from being achieved.

The minister of health on his part, emphasized that as the government is taking measures to ensure safety from the deadly virus, it is not also looking away from ensuring other deadly ailments like malaria that can heighten the rate of deaths are checked.

Doctor Ehanire said a drug combination therapy is being scrutinized by the government, for more effective treatment of malaria.