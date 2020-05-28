The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has announced that there could be possible cure for the coronavirus in Nigeria.

This certainly is a glimmer of hope out of the exhausting fight to flatten the curve of transmission.

Health authorities are further examining claims of a cure for COVID-19 by scientists and researchers in the country.

Although the numbers of confirmed cases continue to rise, Countries in Africa are experiencing a low rate of transmission, fewer deaths, but measures must be taken to respond to the worst case situation.

This response would be the scramble to find a cure for COVID-19. Nigeria may be closer to getting a homegrown solution to this global pandemic.

The Presidential Taskforce is also worried about the plight of children whose education have been disrupted by the outbreak of coronavirus. But they insist that there is no hurry to reopen schools until it is safe to do so.

Health authorities are now escalating fears that the countries health infrastructure would soon be hit terribly by the spreading pandemic if treatment centres across the country are not urgently expanded. Again, there emerging new studies that are being considered as the novel corona virus continues to unravel.

Nigerians in Diaspora

As more Nigerians in diaspora are waiting in line to be evacuated to their homeland, the federal government also explores all available avenues to accomplish this task.

The latest returnees are nigerians in Lebanon, the minister of foreign affairs says 50 of this batch are girls trafficked to Lebanon.

Gradually the country moves closer to the easing of restrictions and reopening of the economy.

There is now a heightened expectation from the economic sustainability committee set up by the federal government to help the country withstand the threat of COVID-19 on the economy.