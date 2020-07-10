The Federal Capital Territory’s COVID-19 enforcement team has shut down two lounges and night clubs in Maitama andWuse.

The entertainment houses were shutdown for flouting the curfews currently in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

On 30th March 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari had announced a total restriction on movement in Lagos, ogun, and FCT to reduce the spread of COVID 19.

After five weeks, a first phase of easing the lockdown had reduced restrictions on movement to between 8pm to 6am with emphasis on night clubs and places that encouraged social gatherings.



On the 29th June 2020, asecond phase of the gradual ease of lockdown in place to curtail the coronavirus pandemic, was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Federal Government fury her reduced the restriction on movement to 10pm to 4am daily. With this, some night clubs and lounges in Abuja have opened, but have not necessarily been following the rules.

The FCT Taskforce on COVID-19 have been faced with an uphill task ensuring appropriate compliance.

It is concerned about the flagrant disregard for safety protocols by night clubs and lounge as people were found drinking, without face mask, and not observing social distance.

The Newyorker and Agape Regency Hotel were caught open beyond the curfew time of 10pm and also not taking necessary precautions.

Four defaulters from the night clubs and lounges were arraigned by the FCT COVID 19 enforcement team and were taken to a mobile court sitting at Eagle Square.

But the defaulters were tried and convicted by the Presiding Magistrate Idayat Akanni, and were found guilty for violating COVID 19 Regulations under section 4 of the quarantine Act and laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The Chairman of the team urged night clubs and lounges to adhere strictly to COVID 19 protocols.

The mobile court found defaulters guilty and were fined ten thousand naira feach and their premises sealed for one week.