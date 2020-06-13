Health experts in the European Union say the risk of a second wave of infections requiring European countries to reimpose full lockdowns is moderate to high.

Transmission has now passed its peak in most European countries.

But The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control says, limiting the spread of the disease will now depend on how well people adhere to rules as restrictions are gradually lifted.

They warn that there was a risk that people would not adhere firmly to the recommended measures still in place due to ‘isolation fatigue’.

Experts stress compliance with recommendations regarding physical distancing and maintain high standards of hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette.

World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a ceremony in Geneva that “the threat of a resurgence remains very real and now is the time to be even more vigilant.