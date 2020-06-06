Enugu state Ministry of Health says one out of the three new imported cases, have died of the Coronavirus .

Two of the patents hail from Nkanu West, and the other from Enugu North LGAs, who sneaked into the state from Lagos and Rivers state in the period of lockdown.

The state commissioner for health, Ikechukwu Obi confirmed this in a statement, said two of the patients undergoing treatment at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Enugu, have underlying health conditions, but one died before the results returned from the NCDC.

The commissioner revealed that three new patients have tested negative for the virus, and subsequently discharged from the state isolation and treatment centres.

The current state of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Enugu are 30 persons, with 13 active cases, while 16 patients have been treated and discharged , but 1 death.