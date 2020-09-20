People in England who refuse to self-isolate to stop the spread of the Coronavirus could face fines of up to £10,000 under tough new regulations announced on Saturday by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The rules will apply from September 28 to anyone in England who tests positive for the virus or is notified by public health workers that they have been in contact with someone infectious.

Boris Johnson had said Britain was “seeing a second wave coming in”, and introduced new restrictions for millions of people across the northwest, northern and central England.

Fines will start at 1,000 pounds ($1,700) for a first offense and rise to 10,000 pounds ($17,000) for repeat offenders or cases where employers threaten to sack staff who self-isolate rather than working.

The Prime Minister said the best way the virus can be fought is by everyone following the rules and self-isolating if they’re at risk of passing on the Coronavirus.

Advertisement

Currently, people who have symptoms or test positive have been asked to self-isolate for 10 days. Those who live with someone who either has symptoms or tests positive must self-isolate for 14 days.

New rules limiting social gatherings to six people from different households came into effect this week, and local measures have been introduced across the country.

Almost 42,000 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 have died in Britain, the worst death toll from the pandemic in Europe.