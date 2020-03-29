Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has announced the closure of all borders linking the state to other parts of

the country as part of measures to control the spread of the Coronavirus.

The closure will take effect from Monday 30th March to 13th April

The governor also announced a Dusk to Dawn Curfew from 7pm to 7am.

The governor who made this known during his statewide broadcast Sunday morning, said the curfew would begin from 11:59 pm Monday 30th March and would last for 14 days.

Governor Fayemi also stated that failure to adhere to the stay at home directive could attract serious fines or prison term.

He stressed that the government was aware of the negative impact the lockdown would have on businesses and households and has therefore put measures in place to cushion the effect, noting that the Task Force would soon reel out the modalities for distribution of food items to the vulnerable families across the 16 local government areas of the state.

He added that stipends would also be paid to entrepreneurs, “whose daily income will be interrupted at this time as subsidy for their loss of income.

“The coming days are definitely going to be unusual and somewhat unpleasant, but if this is what it takes to ensure our collective safety, I urge you all to cooperate with the government and make the sacrifice,” he said.