COVID-19: Edo enforces restriction to govt offices for unvaccinated persons

The Edo State Government has commenced enforcement of restrictions on large public gatherings for persons without evidence of COVID-19 vaccination, starting with government offices in Benin city.

This is part of government efforts to contain the pandemic by ensuring that majority of it’s citizens get vaccinated against the deadly virus, following progressive rise in the number of infections and mortalities in the state.

Civil servants and visitors in government offices in the state capital, Benin City, without proof of at least one dose of the vaccination were prevented from accessing Government House and other offices in the state.