Due to the increasing number of COVID cases and concerns about the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant, the United States says it will not be lifting existing travel restrictions anytime soon.

In response, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki issued a statement stating that existing travel restrictions will be maintained “at this time.” He also stated that as the more transmissible Delta variant spreads around the world, cases are increasing at home, particularly among the unvaccinated.

In its most recent advice, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised against traveling to Portugal and Spain due to an increase in COVID-19 infections.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the United States has placed restrictions on travel from the European Union, China, the United Kingdom, and Iran for more than a year.

Later, countries such as Brazil and India were added to the list. Meanwhile, due to pressure from tourism-dependent countries such as Italy, Spain, and Greece, the European Union opened its doors to American visitors in June.