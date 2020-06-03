The Delta State government has asked the runaway covid-19 patient who was forcefully removed from a treatment centre in Asaba by his relatives to return and complete his treatment because he poses a threat to public health.

Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner For Health, Ononye Mordi expressed shock since the man in question is a senior health officer.

The Government also wants citizens to ensure strict adherence to outlined health protocol to avert community contamination and spread as the lockdown eases.