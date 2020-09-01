The Indonesian Medical Association has said that at least 100 Indonesian doctors have died of COVID-19 as the number of cases and fatalities across the archipelago continues to rise.

The association also said it has released a written statement among others, reporting names of medical professionals who have died of the coronavirus between March and August 2020.

In a statement, the Association’s Chairman Daeng Faqih said “One hundred doctors have died while handling COVID-19 cases. The death toll of other medical workers has also climbed,”

The pandemic has spread to all the country’s 34 provinces.

The Indonesian Government confirmed 2,743 new infections on Monday, with the death toll adding to 7,417. Meanwhile, the number of recovered patients has also increased to 125,959.