The Chinese ambassador to Nigeria and the Chinese chamber of commerce have donated more medical supplies and cash donation to help combat the corona virus pandemic in the country.

The donation was made directly to the presidential task force in Abuja on Thursday.

This is part of several other donations that has been made by the Chinese government to Nigeria in recent times to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the country.



Despite the daunting task still ahead to curtail the pandemic in china, the Chinese ambassador to Nigeria says their country will not forget the invaluable support received from the government and Nigerians at large

during their time of crises.



Receiving the donation, the representative to the presidential task force and national coordinator, sani Aliyu says in order to overcome the pandemic, the world needs to come together.

China has contributed : 1500 N95 respirators, 4750 protective clothing, 4750 goggles, 850 infrared thermometers, 130,000 surgical masks, 9750 medical gloves and 9750 medical shoes covers.

China has also donated isolation facilities, ventilators, PPEs and techincial assistance to help the fight against covid 19.