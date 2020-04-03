The total number of people that have tested positive for Coronavirus among the returnees from Cote d’voire to Ejigbo, are now seventeen.

This is just as the returnees prevented Officials of the ministry of health from taking those that tested positive to Isolation centre for treatment.

The returnees who were also hostile to Journalists wants Government to release and allow them go to their various States.

Information has been making the rounds since Tuesday that the returnees have left the camp in anger due to what they called poor living condition.

The Ogiyan of Ejigbo appealed to the returnees to cooperate with the State Government in other to prevent the spread of the virus.