Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections across the world have surpassed the twenty million mark.

Latest Worldometer data captured on Tuesday shows confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 20,275,890.

While, 13,201,954 have recovered globally

However, 739,526 deaths have been recorded, so far.

South Africa remains the epicenter in the continent, with 563,598 cases, according to Worldometer.

While the United States has over 5 million cases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged countries not to loose their guard, adding that the pandemic was far from over.

This is even as countries are reopening various sectors after months of lockdown.

Many countries are currently working on a Covid-19 vaccine to defeat the pandemic but Russia has approved its first COVID-19 vaccine.