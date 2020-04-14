President Buhari has signed COVID-19 regulations number two of 2020 into law.

According to the powers granted the president by sections 3 and 4 of the Quarantine Act, he made the following Regulations-

1.Extension of Restriction/cessation of Movement in Lagos, FCT and Ogun State for another 14 days.

2. All the responsibilities of government officials, citizens and residents contained in the Covid – 19 Regulations, 2020 remain extant.

3. All the exemptions under the Covid-19 Regulations, 2020 remain as exemptions under these Regulations.