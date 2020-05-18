President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 to work very closely with all State Governors so as to succeed in containing the pandemic.

The president shared this on his twitter handle this afternoon. This is coming after a virtual meeting he held with the Nigerian Governors Forum.

“In my meeting with the Governors today, I informed them that I have directed the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 to work very closely with all State Governors. To succeed in containing this pandemic we have to improve collaboration.

“I also stressed the need for extensive public education and enlightenment. We need to continue to educate and persuade Nigerians to accept the reality of the situation, and do all that is necessary to stay safe”, he stated.